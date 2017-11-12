LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION: Maree Mitchell has landed a few modelling jobs in Gatton and Brisbane.

Occupation: Supervisor at Spano's SUPA IGA Gatton.

Age: 20.

Marital status: In a relationship.

What have you enjoyed most about modelling in Gatton? Meeting new people and gaining so much confidence in myself.

Why did you decide to get involved with modelling? I was helping a friend out with her beauty course at Tafe.

The photographer who was involved asked me to do a shoot with her a couple of weeks later and it has progressed from there.

Have you met anyone famous, who and when? Last year when my friends and I were leaving the Ed Sheeran concert, we bumped into George from the band Sheppard.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life? So far, being on the front cover of the autumn edition of Ruth magazine.

What's the best advice you've ever received? If you don't have anything nice to say, then don't say anything at all.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world? I would like to end all wars.

Notwithstanding the number, how old do you feel and why? 80. I would rather stay home and relax than go out most of the time, and I'm always up for an afternoon nap.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why? Sleeping or reading - both are peaceful.

What is your happiest memory from childhood? Going fishing with my family every June long weekend.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district? I love driving out Ma Ma Creek way. The scenery is always so beautiful.

What would you do if you won the Lotto? Pay off my parents' debts and buy my own house.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living? Cara Delevingne, Iskra Lawrence and my mum.