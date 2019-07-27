Q and A: Pet projects bring joy to life

CLOSE ENCOUNTER OF THE FURRY KIND: Helen Brennan gets up close and personal with a maremma, her favourite breed of dog.

CLOSE ENCOUNTER OF THE FURRY KIND: Helen Brennan gets up close and personal with a maremma, her favourite breed of dog. Nathan Greaves

Name: Helen Brennan.

Age: 68.

Occupation: Who knows?

I don't have an official job anymore but I still like to keep myself busy.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

Someone once told me 'don't sweat the small stuff'. I know it might sound trite but I think it's still really wise advice.

Have you met anyone famous, who and when?

I once met Carl Gustaf Folke Hubertus, who is the current King of Sweden, during a dance at the Cocos Keeling Islands in 1967.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

I feel like my biggest accomplishment is that I'm still here and still learning new stuff all the time. I think people sometimes lose sight of just how important it is to have an open mind and keep engaging with the world.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

People need to learn to look past their ingrained opinion and beliefs to give peace a chance. It really is as simple as that.

Not withstanding the number, how old do you feel and why?

It depends on the day, what I've been doing and what's happening in the world. Sometimes I feel like I'm as young as 50 but sometimes I feel like I'm at least 110.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation?

I'm fond of lace knitting and keeping active through CrossFit exercise. It's great to be part of a group who share my passion for keeping fit and active and challenging ourselves.

Of course my favourite thing is spending time with maremma dogs.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

Getting my first dog. That moment really set me down the path of fostering and looking after dogs. I've still got lots of dogs now.

What is your favourite place to visit in your district?

Rudy & Ada's cafe in Lowood. It has a great atmosphere and is the perfect place to just sit down and have a chat with friends for a while. They have superb coffee and serve great light foods.

What would you do if you won the Lotto?

I wouldn't know what to do with that much money. I'll certainly never use it all.

I'd probably come up with a plan for donating to lots of good causes, maybe set up trusts to send the money through to charities.

Who are the people you most admire, dead or living?

Fred Hollows. He did a lot of good for a lot of people.