LEGAL EAGLE: CW Hooper and Hooper legal practitioner director Pamela Wardle speaks at the International Women's Day High Tea in March. Francis Witsenhuysen

Name: Pamela Wardle.

Occupation: CW Hooper and Hooper legal practitioner director.

Age: Never ask a lady her age.

Marital Status: Married.

What have you enjoyed most about your time with CW Hooper and Hooper?

The people - staff, colleagues and clients. I have made some very good friends and met wonderful people through my time here.

Why did you decide to get involved with CW Hooper and Hooper?

I was looking for an opportunity to progress my career and was impressed with the firm's reputation and its long-standing service to the community. I initially responded to an advertisement for a receptionist in the Gatton Star in 2008 and everything progressed from there.

Have you met anyone famous, who and when?

It has not been a star-studded life for me, although I did meet some of the Brisbane Bullets whilst on a basketball clinic when I was in primary school.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

My husband and my children.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

To relax. I still have a lot of trouble doing it but it is excellent advice.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

Humans' relationship with their environment and each other and maybe our current taxation system.

Not withstanding the number, how old do you feel and why?

Sometimes I feel a lot older after a long day and other times I feel 20, like when I'm playing sport or messing around with the kids.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation and why?

So many things. I love to be involved in all sorts of things, from sport, living history, craft and music. I have made many and varied birthday cakes for my children - a challenge but lots of fun. I love it most when I can spend uninterrupted time with my husband and children - so rare but so good.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

Queen Elizabeth II. During her reign she has had to learn to cope with adversity and be flexible but she still has a wonderful sense of humour. I doubt she would ever have imagined some of the things she has seen or heard when she was first crowned and I do not think there are many who would have coped so well.