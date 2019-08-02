Q and A with the new LAMA president

Name: David Jones.

Occupation: Retired.

Age: Old enough to know better, young enough not to care.

Marital status: I could put single but the wife might get upset.

What is your vision for the year for the Lockyer Antique Motor Association? To keep it running as well as it is, attract new members, and try to make sure the members keep on enjoying the club the way they do.

Why did you first get involved with the LAMA? We met a couple of members form LAMA in Stanthorpe at the Humber rally (Matthew and Mary-Ann) and they invited us to their invitational rally. We had such a great time we joined the club.

What's the best advice you have ever received? From my Dad: "If there's nothing wrong with it, don't fix it.”

What rules do you live by? My own, so long as my wife agrees.

Have you met anyone famous? Who and when? Prince Charles, just after he became Prince of Wales (he had hair back then).

What is your greatest accomplishment in life? Helping to raise my daughter into a beautiful, intelligent and wonderfully caring, young woman.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world? The way people are so quick to judge others without knowing anything about them or their situation.

Notwithstanding the number, how old do you feel and why? Around mid to late 40s. Always been young at heart (but in the mirror, well that's another story).

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why? Cars ... Dad was a mechanic, been playing around with them all my life. Built them, raced them, repaired them and restored them.

What is your happiest childhood memory? Helping Dad work on cars at the weekends and after school.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district? Anywhere in the Valley is good, but I do like sitting out the back of our place by the fire with a glass of wine and a nice sunset.

What would you do if you won the lotto? Grab my passport and tour the world.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living? Both my parents. They raised nine children on one income. None of us ever got into any serious trouble. They would go without so that we did not have to, and they were always there for us when we needed them.