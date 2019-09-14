Q and A with the face of Lockyer Valley Relay for Life

SELF HELP: Tim Saal's career centres around encouraging people to take care of themselves. When he was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, he had no choice but to take his own advice.

Name: Tim Saal

Occupation: Manager - Rural and Remote Programs (Rural and Remote Mental Health)

Age: 38

Marital status: Happily married

How did you get involved with Relay for Life? Asked by a friend who is a team captain.

What is your goal as the face of the Lockyer Valley Relay for Life 2019? Assist in raising money for a brilliant cause and to get people to seek assistance quickly if they think there is something wrong (they find a spot or a lump, or have abnormal pain etc).

What's the best advice you have ever received? Plan for the worst, hope for the best and love whatever happens.

What rules do you live by? Hard, but fair. Don't ask anyone to do something you either a) have not done yourself, or b) are not willing to do.

Have you met anyone famous? Who and when? John Schumann (Redgum - I was only 19) at least he believes he is famous!! I worked with John on multiple projects over six years.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life? Marriage and family.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world? To slow down, so that we can get the correct balance.

Notwithstanding the number how old do you feel and why? 30 with my thoughts and what I try to do. Although after a game of cricket, mustering, or a party, my body probably acts like it is 45 now!

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why? Getting out bush - camping, working on a property, hunting, fishing, teaching my boys about rural life.

What is your happiest childhood memory? Winning my first premiership.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district? My home (I travel so much with work, it is almost like a special visit). Other than that, Forrest Hill Cricket Ground.

What would you do if you won the Lotto? Pay off all debts and buy some cattle blocks out west.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living? Some of them include Winston Churchill, Alan Border, John Howard, Ricky Ponting, Daren Lockyer all for their leadership in good and bad times.