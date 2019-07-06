Q and A with Rosewood's Miss Show Girl

GENEROUS: If she won the lottery, Paige Seppanen would share it with her family.

GENEROUS: If she won the lottery, Paige Seppanen would share it with her family. Contributed

Name: Paige Seppanen

Occupation: International Liaison Officer

Age: 20

What are you most looking forward to about being Miss Showgirl Rosewood?

Representing the local community. The experience. Expanding the Rosewood Show Society into the modern world with social media.

What inspired you to run for the title?

My family has been involved in the show movement for as long as I can remember and I have seen the advantages that this title brings to share the movement and to encourage young people to become actively involved and to be able to represent the local community.

What do you enjoy most about being involved in the show society?

The sense of community, it is like a second family. Being able to provide the local community with different events that bring enjoyment to them and their families. For example monthly bingos, cent auctions as well as the annual Show Ball, community events and of course the Rosewood Show.

What's the best advice you have ever received?

You should never stop learning and experiencing all that life has to offer.

What rules do you live by?

Be the best version of yourself.

Have you met anyone famous? Who and when?

Unfortunately, no. But if I had the opportunity to meet a famous person it would be Michelle Obama.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Dancing in Disneyland.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

Have a world where everyone treats each other as equals.

Notwithstanding the number, how old do you feel and why?

I feel I have achieved everything I have wanted to at my age and I know there is more I would like to achieve in the future. I am looking forward to it.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

Spending time with friends and family.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

Getting the chance to go to America with my dance academy. Also being able to travel along the west coast of America with my family.

What would you do if you won the Lotto?

Share it with my family.

Who are the people you most admire?

My parents. They are incredibly hard working and would drop everything to help those who needs it.