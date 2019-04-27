Q and A with Korrina Nelson

SEEING DOUBLE: 2019 Marburg Show Rural Ambassador, Korrina Nelson has now held the title for two years in a row. PICTURED: Korrina and Billy Nelson.

Name: Korrina Nelson

Occupation: administration assistant / customer service -TBA Firefly

Age: 28

Marital Status: partnered

What inspired you to run for Rural Ambassador? After 16 years with Marburg show society's Stud Beef section I have become a little passionate about our country shows. I love getting new people involved and helping where I can.

What does being Rural Ambassador mean to you? It is one of the greatest honours in the show communities. It's the opportunity to get involved and show your support to the show.

What's your advice to anyone who might be thinking of running next year? Just give it ago. We don't get any where without trying.

What's the best advice you have ever received? When at first you don't succeed, try again.

What rules do you live by? Treat people how you want to be treated and never be shy.

Have you met anyone famous? Who and when? I probably have. I just can't remember them.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life? Having 3 beautiful boys.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world? I would like to see climate change, change. But something I could help change is the awareness the drought has on our farmers.

Notwithstanding the number how old do you feel and why? I feel a lot older than my age. Having young children, their a still a few sleepless nights. But also because the knowledge I have learned over the years.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why? Tractor driving! I have to say it is my happy place.

What is your happiest childhood memory? I remember when I was around 4 years old and my granddad would put me on his knee and I would steer the tractor around his farm.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district? Anywhere there is a farm I love to go. I love seeing fresh plowed ground, new little shoots coming up and how all the land is changing.

What would you do if you won the Lotto? First thing I would do is buy some land and start a beef cattle stud.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living? My Mum and Dad, they have always been there to support me and have taught me that you have to work hard for what we want in life.