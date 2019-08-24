Q and A with Gatton's Miss Show Girl

Name: Sarah Rose

Occupation: Student at UQ Gatton

Age: 22

Marital Status: Not married

How did you feel when you found out you were named Gatton Miss Show Girl?

I was pretty excited! I feel very honoured to have been awarded the title and I am looking forward to what it might hold for me in the future.

What do you enjoy most about the Gatton show? All of the animals. It's a great opportunity to see such a variety of different breeds and types all in the one location!

What's the best advice you have ever received?

The day you stop learning is the day you stop living.

What rules do you live by?

Complaining doesn't achieve anything.

If you want to see a change, go and do something about it!

Have you met anyone famous? Who and when?

Yes, numerous country music bands at a variety of music events.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Making it to fourth year of Vet Science at UQ.

Notwithstanding the number how old do you feel and why?

I honestly feel my age, it is a weird point in life where it seems you are caught between still being a teenager and actually becoming an adult.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

This would be a hard one... torn between riding horses and showing cattle. They combine my two favourite things: working with animals and being outside!

What is your happiest childhood memory?

Spending holidays travelling throughout Australia with my family in our caravan.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

The Gatton National Park - my favourite place to go walking!

What would you do if you won the Lotto?

Pay off my parent's loans so they can retire early! And then help support our farmers who are struggling with the drought.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

My parents and grandparents. I have so much admiration for their lives and how hard they worked so that I may have access to the opportunities that I do today.