Q and A: Turf club president on life in the fast track

FAST LANE Lockyer Race Club organisers Steve Brennan (left) and Terry Kirkwood put in many hours behind the scenes for the club. Ali Kuchel

RACE days at the Lockyer Valley Turf Club are always a great day out, but there's a dedicated team behind the scenes who work very hard to ensure everything is running in tip-top condition for the horses, trainers, jockey and patrons.

Leading the team is turf club president Terry Kirkwood and besides his racetrack work, he can cook a mean pizza.

Occupation: Owner of Pizza Hut Rosewood and president of Lockyer Valley Turf Club.

Age: 54.

Marital status: Married.

What have you enjoyed most about the Lockyer Valley Turf Club? Seeing the club grow to Tier 2 Provincial through trying times.

Why did you get involved with the turf club? Passionate about racing and to make a difference.

Have you met anyone famous, who and when? No, never have.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life? Having success in my own business along with raising my two beautiful daughters.

What's the best advice you've ever received? When I was younger I was a little naughty and was told if you want anything in life you have to work for it.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world? That a cure is found for cancer and make the whole world cancer-free.

Not withstanding the number, how old do you feel and why? I don't feel 54, I have a very active lifestyle which keeps me very busy.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why? Playing golf and having barbecues with friends and family to unwind.

What is your happiest childhood memory? My first day of school at Gatton State School - remember it like it was yesterday.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district? I haven't got one favourite place but I like to visit all the great dining venues which we have in the valley.

What would you do if you won the Lotto? Make sure my family is taken care of and set up for life and I would also donate to charity.

Who are the people you most admire, dead or living? My mum and Terry Nolan, who have both passed now. My mum raised four kids on her own and Terry gave me a chance to prove myself and showed me what you can achieve with hard work.