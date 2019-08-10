Q and A: the new face of Faith

Name: Luke Spilsbury

Occupation: School Pastor (Faith Lutheran College)

Age: 38 ½

Marital Status: Married for 13 years with 4 children!

What do you enjoy most about your job? Being part of a committed staff team that work hard to make a difference in the lives of our young people!

What's the best advice you've ever received? Be faithful in the little things...do small things with great love.

Have you met anyone famous, who and when? I had the deputy leader of the Liberal Party, and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Julie Bishop turn up to my church in the Adelaide Hills for a worship service in 2018.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life? Marrying my wife Anna and having 4 wonderful children: Isabelle (10), Ava (8), Sophie (8) and Joshua (6). Anything in addition to this is a bonus!

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world? That all people would experience the love of God that is found in Christ Jesus. Christ's love has the power to change the world. I get all the misconceptions people have about Christianity, mostly because of the bad behavior of some 'Christians'. But I say to you: Don't judge Jesus on the basis of his followers, judge Jesus on the basis of Jesus...of who he is and what the Bible reveals about him. Spoiler alert: it's good news.

Notwithstanding the number how old do you feel and why? I still feel like I'm 21. I have a baby face; people think I look too young to be a Pastor. They're shocked when I tell them I'm turning 40 next year. I just tell them that the Botox is obviously working.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why? I love spending time with my family. It doesn't matter what we're doing, it's just good hang-out together.

What is your happiest childhood memory? I loved that my Dad came to all my school sporting events. There's no better feeling for a young person than seeing their parent cheering them on from the sidelines.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district? We love visiting Forrest Hill. It's such a pleasant little town with good coffee and good food!

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living? I admire my Mum and Dad the most in this world. They sacrificed so much for me growing up, and taught me what it means to honour, respect and care for others.