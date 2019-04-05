Q and A: Real talk with super swimmer

ADVENTURE TIME: Halle Carroll-Sibbald is not afraid of dinosaurs.

HALLE recently attended her first swimming carnival outside of school and had a blast.

Name: Halle Carroll-Sibbald

Year level at school?

Year 5.

Favourite subject at school?

Science. I love experimenting with lots of different things.

What did you enjoy most about your first swimming carnival?

I enjoyed being part of Gatton Swimming Club.

Which strokes did you swim and which was your favourite?

I swam freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly.

My favourite is breaststroke.

If you could have one superpower, what would it be and why?

My superpower would be to heal the world of sickness and make sure everyone had food, water and shelter.

Do you have a pet?

I have a dog called Nic.

He is a Jack Russell Terrier with loads of energy and we have such fun playing in the garden.

I also have a cat called Zabu, who likes lots of cuddles.

What are your hobbies?

I love drawing, sport (especially netball and swimming) and I attend drama classes on the weekends.

If you had a time machine, where and when would you travel to and why?

If I had a time machine I would travel to different cities around the world to see what they were like in the past and compare it to how it is today.

What is your favourite thing to do on a rainy day? The best rainy days are filled with movies and Lego or on a wet trampoline outside.

What kind of job would you like to do when you grow up?

I would really love to be a vet or work at a zoo.

I love animals of all kinds but my favourite since moving to Australia are wombats!

If you could design your dream feast, what would it include?

My favourite foods are pate, mussels, steak, lamb and naan and a big breakfast fry up!

What is your favourite song?

I really like lots of different music.

The song I am loving at the moment is Sweet but Psycho.