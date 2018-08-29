Q and A: New president bring fresh ideas to exhibition

FRESH FACE: Ma Ma Creek Exhibition president Daniel Pollock presided over his first exhibition this year to much success.

Occupation: Farmer

Age: 21

Marital Status: Single

What have you enjoyed most about being involved with the Ma Ma Creek Exhibition?

I have enjoyed being able to keep the event running as it is an important day to keep the community together, which I find is dying in many other areas and it's great for everyone to be able to come together and catch up with people they haven't seen in a while. Seeing everyone come together to help the Exhibition be as successful as it was is something they should all be proud of.

Why did you decide to get involved with the exhibition?

I have been a part of the exhibition for many years now helping in different aspects but I took on a committee position this year to firstly keep the great event going - I couldn't see the event ending after being successfully run for 83 years, but also to get some fresh blood and ideas into the exhibition so it can last for many more years to come.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

As a big sports lover, my greatest accomplishment would be playing for the Queensland U21s cricket team earlier in the year.

What's the best piece of advice you've ever received?

The only way to get anywhere in life is through hard work. Nothing is ever handed to you, you have to work for it.

What would you like to change in the world?

World hunger would be the one thing that I would love to see changed in the world today. There is way too much food wasted in the world just because of a simple impurity where the majority of the piece of fruit or vegetable is fine. The supermarket chains are the biggest to blame for this.

Notwithstanding the number how old do you feel and why?

I honestly feel the age I am. I have only started full time work 4 years ago and I still have a lot of life in front of me yet.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

Playing cricket. I've always loved the sport and I enjoy playing every Saturday with my mates and having a beer afterwards.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

Going out on the farm with dad and sitting in the tractor and going to my mum's parents' farm at Fordsdale to be on the farm with my grandfather.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

Glen Rock, it's just a lovely, quiet place to go and relax.

What would you do if you won Lotto?

I would take some of it for myself and set myself up and the rest of it I would put into the family farm to make improvements and keep the business running successfully.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

My four grandparents are the people I most admire. They have all taught me so much over my life to date, whether that be in general life or to do with farming. They have all been very successful people in their own lives and there is a lot to be learnt from them all and I am very grateful to have learnt from them.