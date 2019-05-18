Q and A: Meet the man behind region's photographs

BIG RED: Murray Fox knew he wanted to incorporate the tractor into his photography when he first saw it.

BIG RED: Murray Fox knew he wanted to incorporate the tractor into his photography when he first saw it. Murray Fox

Name: Murray Fox.

Occupation: Engineering plastics by day. Landscape, weather and astro photographer at other times.

What inspired you to pick up the camera? Seeing beautiful sunrises and sunsets when camping and wanting to record those moments better.

What is your ultimate goal when setting out to create an image? To capture and create a photo that means something to me.

Whether just a memory of a location or a feeling of that moment, or being able to display my creativity.

What's your advice to anyone who might be trying to improve their shots? Learn light, learn your gear, learn learn learn. Whether it's workshops, YouTube or photographers' blogs, search what you want to know and learn it. Go out and give it a go, then review and learn for next time.

What's the best advice you have ever received? Photography is all about light and the absence of it. Shadows are just as important as light.

What rules do you live by? With photography, never trespass, be courteous, help others.

When composing photos, there are no rules, go with what works for you.

Have you met anyone famous? Ken Duncan. I attended a talk night he was giving and was early. Ended up chatting for quite a while, it was fantastic.

He is such a great motivator, photograph- er and sharer of knowledge.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life? Outside photography, my family. My wife Christine, my son Connor and my daughter Lauren. In photography, winning the Ipswich Enviroplan Photographer of the Year in 2015. That was my first and most memorable photography award.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world? I think Australia could do a lot more for environmental tourism. Creating easier access to our wonderful natural areas in a sustainable way would work here. The UK and NZ do this extremely well, with walking paths and access through properties. Here so much is closed away and it's a real shame.

How old do you feel? In my mind, mid-30s, as Mother Nature just keeps inspiring me, but my body says older.

Who are the people you most admire, dead or living? My wife is No.1: her strength, knowledge, caring and love constantly blows me away.

Photography-wise, Ken Duncan would have to be my idol. He took huge risks to make it in photography and had so much faith in his work, pure inspiration.