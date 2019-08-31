Q and A: journalist opens up to readers

Name: Nathan Greaves

Occupation: Journalist

Age: 22

Marital Status: single

What do you enjoy most about your job? Being able to tell other people's stories. The written word is the most enduring medium in human history, and in my view, it's the best way to be remembered.

What's the best advice you've ever received? I've come across a few bits of advice over the years that I've taken to heart, but the one that's stuck with me the most is "If it's stupid, but it works, then it isn't stupid." Not the most sensible advice, perhaps, but all too applicable in this day and age.

Have you met anyone famous, who and when? I feel like fame is becoming a difficult thing to quantify these days, when it's so easy for people to post or plaster or publish themselves online for all to see. Personally, though, I haven't met anyone that I would consider famous.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life? My life's goal has always been to get published. I didn't quite take the path I'd planned, but seeing my name in a publication is still the greatest thing I've accomplished in life.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world? I wish people would be more open and accepting of others. There are so many close-minded super-conservative types out there who think it's okay to condemn and denigrate people for the colour of their skin or the clothes they wear. There needs to be less of that in the world.

Notwithstanding the number how old do you feel and why? I pretty much feel what I am. I can't think of any reasons to feel older or younger than I am.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why? Gaming is my favoured pastime. I know there's a lot of stereotypes around video games just being shallow, mindless violence, but some games have a lot of depth and story to them, which is the main draw for me.

What is your happiest childhood memory? Once, back when I was in primary school, my mother was driving along with myself and my brothers, near Pohlman's. She pulled over because there was an echidna on the road down near the creek crossing. We all got out and just watch it walk across and scurry off into the long grass. It's the first and only time I've actually seen an echidna in the wild. I still drive that way most days, to and from work, hoping to see one again.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district? My favourite place is any of the local libraries. I love the quiet atmosphere, and the potential stories to discover.

What would you do if you won the Lotto? I'd like to say I'd do something charitable or heartwarming with it, but really all I'd do is try to save it to help pay off future bills, debts, and so on.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living? I'm torn between David Attenborough or Stephen Hawking. Both are amazing men who've contributed so much to our understanding of the world, and the universe, respectively.