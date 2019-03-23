Q and A: Get acquainted with a school chaplain

KID AT HEART: Matthew Woodlands is best known as Chappy Matt by the students at local schools.

Name: Matt Woodlands

Occupation: School chaplain

Age: Can't remember

Marital Status: Married

How long have you been a chaplain for?

Not quite 12 months

What do you like about it?

Being able to journey with the students no matter what struggles they are going through. Being able to play handball and generally just be a BIG kid, including doing spelling and maths.

What is one of your favourite chaplaincy memories?

Being involved in a school colour run, running alongside students, whilst being sprayed with water by the Gatton Fire Brigade and having my favourite colour blue thrown all over me.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

Learn from your mistakes.

What rules do you live by?

Treat others how you want to be treated

Have you met anyone famous, who and when? Arnold Schwarzenegger back in 1991 at Gold's Gym in Venice Beach California.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Persevering to achieve my Diploma of Youth Work whilst working full time.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

Eliminate self-centeredness.

Notwithstanding the number, how old do you feel and why?

Sixteen, because I'm young at heart, although my body often reminds me of my actual age.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

Motor bike riding. It's great bloke therapy and you can see some amazing sights especially when you ride up steep hills.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

Going to New Zealand for my first skiing holiday.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

Natural Alternative Health food store Gatton.

What would you do if you won the Lotto?

Pay off our house, buy a unit each for my kids, buy a holiday unit somewhere like Vanuatu, buy new cars, buy a pinball machine, buy a car hoist and most importantly start a business for young people with disabilities to gain skills, ie a café.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

Martin Luther King, William Wilberforce, Fred Hollows, my Pop and my Dad.