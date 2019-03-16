Q and A: Five minutes with a Lions Club president

Name: Roland Sjollema

Occupation: Retired now, but was a fitter and turner, welder, diesel mechanic and company director of Karrolin Pty Ltd.

Age: 61

Martial status: Married for 40 years

How long have you been president of the Fernvale Lions Club? Five years

What's the best advice you're ever received? From my father - get a trade skill behind you and you can do anything else as you can always fall back to your trade skill for work if you have to.

What rules do you live by? Lead by example, help people whenever you can, treat other people in the way that you believe all people should be treated and live by a high code of conduct.

Have you met anyone famous? Who and when? Prince Phillip in Melbourne in 1981 at 3 base army barracks.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life? Marrying my wife Karen of 40 years and our three daughters and serving in our armed services for 20 years.

What is the one thing you would change in the world? The voting system in Australia, one vote with no preferences to other parties.

Notwithstanding the number how old do you feel and why? Most days it would be early 50s due to constantly working hard and constantly thinking and planning new things to do.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation and why? Building, repairing and designing new equipment and working with steel and timber. I love being outside as I came off a farm as a boy and loved the outdoors for as long as I can remember

What is your happiest childhood memory? Camping and swimming along the Murrumbidgee River every summer in Narrandera in NSW.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district? In 1995 when we first came to this area we went through Esk and we have loved this area ever since.

What would you do if you won the lotto? If it was a large amount I would invest in a term deposit and give the interest that was made to charity groups each year keeping the principal amount to maintain constant funding to charity groups for a long time.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living? The Anzacs. The sacrifices that these men made and also to the men that returned to Australia with all forms of physical or mental issues that they lived with the rest of their lives, but they carried on is a legacy that we need to remember.