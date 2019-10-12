Q and A - A helping hand into the real world

NAME: Simon Scott.

Occupation: Head, Halls of Residence UQ Gatton.

Age: 48.

What do you enjoy most about your job?

Working with incredible young adults and watching them grow through leadership and community involvement while living in the Halls of Residence.

Why would you encourage people to use your business? The Halls of Residence is an outstanding living environment for all young adults pursuing a degree at UQ Gatton. It's a great introduction to the "real world” of independent living within a structured, safe and supportive environment.

What's the best advice you've ever received? Your failures, perceived or otherwise, do not define who you are.

Have you met anyone famous, who and when? Quite a few actually: Melinda Gainsford-Taylor, Mal Meninga, Shane Webcke, Steven Bradbury, Khoa Do, Kevin Rudd, Ian Healy, Wally Lewis, Bryce Courtenay, Sallyanne Atkinson, Liz Ellis, Nicole Livingstone, Pat Howard, Doug Anthony and there may be a couple more in there that I have forgotten unfortunately.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life? I would have to say my family. Relationships and how we treat others defines us as people.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world? The disparity of wealth.

Notwithstanding the number, how old do you feel and why? I do not feel any different, other than a little wiser I guess, than I did in my late 20s. I enjoy life and am very fortunate to live and work with 430-odd 17 to 21-year- olds who have a habit of keeping you mentally young.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation,? Golf - I have never come across an activity so incredibly frustrating and rewarding at the same time.

What is your happiest childhood memory? I was very fortunate to attend The Southport School as a boarder and have very fond memories of the six years I spent there.

What is your favourite place to visit in thedistrict? Mulgowie Markets, Spring Bluff and Gatton Jubilee Golf Course.

What would you do if you won the Lotto? Depends how big the win is ha ha! Share the good fortune with family and friends and get my '92 Range Rover back on the road.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living? People who put people first in their lives.