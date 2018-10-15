Putting the right people in the right places

SOUTHEAST Queensland agriculture industries will soon have a new Agriculture Workforce Officer to help farm businesses in the region to find, attract and retain workers.

Growcom has appointed Craig Dillon to service agriculture employers across southeast Queensland to alleviate any stress they may face when trying to source new staff members.

"Agriculture is a volatile industry, with seasonal changes highly influencing workface needs, and it can be an uphill battle trying to promote its benefits to jobseekers,” Growcom Workforce Development Manager Karen George said.

"Mr Dillon has extensive experience in the recruitment sector and has worked on and off with farmers for more than a decade.

"Craig's rural beginnings, having grown up in a little farming country town on the Murray, have put him in the perfect position to understand farmers and where they come from.”

Mr Dillion said he's worked with big and small businesses in previous recruitment roles.

"As a business development manager, I've dealt with a wide variety of businesses from entry level right through to white collar and worked closely with tradesmen and recruitment companies to match them to suitably skilled positions,” Mr Dillon said.

"I have also worked with a lot of the small crop farms around Caboolture, helping them to source staff and meet their labour needs, so I know how tough and challenging it can be.”

A fitter and turner by trade, Mr Dillon is enthusiastic to take what he's learnt in recruitment and apply it to agriculture.

"I'm mostly looking forward to assisting the growers and getting to know them on a personal level to find out how I can make their lives a bit easier,” he said.