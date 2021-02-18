Putin’s ‘secret daughter’ is revealed amid conspiracy shock

A student who is claimed to be Vladimir Putin’s secret daughter has dropped a wild COVID-19 conspiracy theory during a social media session.

A student who is claimed to be Vladimir Putin's secret daughter has revealed she believes that the coronavirus is a plot to depopulate the world.

Luiza Rozova, the 17-year-old heiress also known as Elizaveta Krivonogikh, explained the bonkers conspiracy theory while answering questions on Clubhouse, an invitation-only audio-chat social networking app.

Ms Rozova refused to confirm or deny she is the Kremlin strongman's child from an extramarital relationship with a cleaner-turned-multi-millionaire.

When asked outright by journalist Andrey Zakharov, who broke the story about her for Proekt.Media, if she is Putin's daughter, she remained silent.

But female friends beside her said, "We have agreed not to answer the most important question."

However Ms Rozova took the opportunity to allude to a conspiracy theory over COVID-19 which claims it is a plot by elites to reduce the world's population.

"There is this thing - don't know if I'll say it correctly - it's called the golden billion," she said.

"It's a society of super wealthy people who have arranged all this coronavirus gimmick. This means that they are killing people. Why if they can do this, a government cannot (too) - for a reasonable cause? I can't say that I am for it, but this exists, this is what we are living in."

Zakharov - who now works for the BBC Russian Service - asked Ms Rozova, "Have I caused you a bad trauma by my investigation?"

She replied, "Oh no, not at all. My life was so stagnant, I am very grateful for the chance to be in the limelight, that people heard about my account. I'm not trying and never have to popularise myself. I am feeling very well indeed, don't worry about me. My life goes on, and all is well."

Ms Rozova - 18 next month - also revealed for the first time that she is a student at a St Petersburg University.

She explained she studying the management of art and culture in her home city St Petersburg.

Zakharov quizzed her over her apparent liking for an "outward-looking Russia", suggesting that under her "father" things were moving in the opposite direction including threats to block social media from the West.

Asked if she wanted to study abroad, as some of her friends have done, she replied, "Of course not, I don't want to leave. I am very taken by the thought that there is a possibility to go to such a wonderful place like New York, or to fashion's boiling points like Milan and Paris. But I will, of course, stay in my country, in my native city. I might possibly go to Moscow, I like Moscow very much, too."

She declined to be drawn on Mr Putin's political direction.

"You can't answer any question this unequivocally," she said.

"You are right that I live in my art world, it's true, I live in my bubble."

PUTIN'S SECRET LOVER

Her Instagram has jumped to 96,400 followers since the reports that she is Mr Putin's daughter.

In November a report in Proekt - or Project - suggested her mother Svetlana Krivonogikh, 45, had been Putin's lover in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The report claimed she now has a £76 million ($136 million) fortune and is a shareholder in Rossiya Bank - sanctioned by the West - with a property portfolio.

She was also reported to be the owner of 118-foot yacht Aldoga via her company Pulse, and an "erotic" nightspot in St Petersburg.

Ms Krivonogikh has not spoken on the claims, even as her daughter has come into the limelight on the web.

Proekt consulted Hassan Ugail, a visual computing expert at Bradford University.

Putin's secret 17-year-old daughter went on Clubhouse last night to tell @skazal_on, the reporter who discovered her, about her love for fashion and said it was OK for the Kremlin to poison people because the Illuminati created Covid (?!!) What a world.https://t.co/RwgKEqxVtx — max seddon (@maxseddon) February 17, 2021

Face-recognition software allegedly showed a 70.44 per cent similarity between Mr Putin and the younger Krivonogikh, he said.

This amounted to "a phenomenal resemblance to the Russian president".

Mr Putin's spokesman said when the story originally broke that the love child allegations were "not very convincing" and "de facto unfounded".

His relationship to Ms Krivonogikh supposedly ended around the time he was first romantically linked to Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Alina Kabaeva, now 37, head of a major pro-Kremlin media company.

Mr Putin has two adult daughters Maria, 35, and Katerina, 34, from his marriage to former Kremlin first lady Lyudmila Putina. The couple divorced in 2013.

The "golden billion" conspiracy theory regarding COVID-19 surfaced in Russia last year.

It involves a plot by the world's elites to carry out a "strategic depopulation" on a global scale with an artificially engineered virus.

