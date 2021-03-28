Push to tax Palmer $585m to create ‘jobs for everyone’

The Greens are coming after Australia's billionaires with a massive wealth tax to fund free education and childcare and a job for "everyone who wants one".

Greens leader Adam Bandt will today release the controversial party's 15-point policy platform for the upcoming federal election as it targets a clutch of crucial Queensland seats.

The plan's centrepiece is a $40bn war chest Mr Bandt wants to reap from the nation's 122 richest people by slugging them an extra 6 per cent wealth tax.

Greens Leader Adam Bandt wants to tax billionaires an extra 6 per cent. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage

Big corporations earning more than $100m would also feel the tax sting with the Greens eyeing their "mega-profits".

"This money could do so much more than fill the coffers of billionaires," Mr Bandt said.

"It could help us get rid of public school fees, fund free dental care and give a decent job to everyone who wants one."

The Greens believe Queensland's richest person Clive Palmer would face a whopping $585.6m in extra taxes on his $9.76bn wealth.

Mr Bandt, the party's only lower house representative, will hit the pavement today in Brisbane in Griffith, which is held by Labor's Terri Butler.

The Greens would need to erase a 3.5 per cent swing to take the seat but believe it could deliver them the balance of power after the upcoming election, which could be held this year.

Mr Band said a minority government was the "most likely outcome" whenever the election was called after it was only avoided by 828 votes in 2019.

Clive Palmer would face an extra $585b tax bill under the Greens.

"At the next election, people can kick the Liberals out and put the Greens in balance of power in both houses of parliament, where we will push the next government to go further and faster on tackling inequality and the climate crisis," he said.

The Greens are also hoping to snatch another Senate seat in Queensland.

Griffith candidate Max Chandler-Mather said the Queensland Greens' success at the last state election was based on a platform of taxing billionaires to fully fund health and education.

"If the Greens win here, Griffith could be the linchpin of one of the most progressive governments in Australia's history, delivering dental into Medicare and a million jobs tackling climate change, funded by taxing billionaires and big corporations," he said.

The Greens "Fight for the Future" plan includes a Treaty with First Nations people, a jobs and income guarantee, free school, university and TAFE education and a goal of 700 per cent renewable energy.

Originally published as Push to tax Palmer an extra $585m to create 'jobs for everyone'