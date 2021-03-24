Push to rename iconic Aussie ice cream

There are calls to change the name of the renowned Golden Gaytime amid concerns it is offensive to Australia's gay community.

Australian man, known only as Brian Mc, launched the petition online earlier in the month and has since gone to war with ice-cream giant Streets and its parent company Unilever.

The petition has gathered more than 800 signatures so far.

Mr Mc described the name of the ice cream, which was first released in 1959, as "outdated" and "offensive" and is calling for the term "gay" to be banished from its title.

"As a part of the LGBTQIA+ community I believe my sexual identity is owned by me, not a brand and that the outdated meaning no longer applies. Isn't it time for this double entendre to end?" he said in the notes below the petition.

Other brands have changed their names in the last year to remove racist connotations. For instance Redskins became Red Ripper, Chicos became Cheekies and Coon Cheese was renamed Cheer Cheese.

Brian Mc wants the name changed to remove ‘gay’.

Now Mr Mc is calling for Golden Gaytime to receive the same treatment.

"Under the law they are seen the same, discrimination means being treated unfairly or not as well as others because of a protected characteristic like age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, race or disability," he said.

"It's not my place to tell Streets what to call their rebranded product, but I do feel it's time that the Golden Gaytime is called out for being outdated, especially when Streets is releasing new products and cross promotions in 2021."

Mr Mc said he had been subject to personal attacks for speaking out about the name but stood by his view that it was outdated.

"Just to be a gay man, even in 2021 is still hard … (we) still have a long way to go to be fully accepted as equals, but if we see an area in life that's not equal, and we are able to change it for the better, why wouldn't you speak up," Mr Mc said.

"This is why I'm speaking out against Golden Gaytime.

One person said it should be called ‘Happytime’.

"I'm not calling for the product to be cancelled, I'm calling for the product to remove Gay from its name."

The man said he obtained a statement from Unilever that stated when the ice cream was released the word 'gay' had not been applied to gender preference.

"The origin of the 'Gaytime' name was related to having a joyous or happy time and was meant to capture the pleasure that comes with enjoying an ice cream," the company said, according to Mr Mc.

Golden Gaytime has a different name in other countries. In New Zealand it is known as a Cookie Crumble.

"Gay and Gaytime no longer mean what it used to. Now gay is either 'I'm gay' and not as in happy or 'that's so gay', which is an insult. But either way this ice cream should be called happytime, " one respondent to the petition said.

Unilever has been contacted for comment.

Originally published as Push to rename iconic Aussie ice cream