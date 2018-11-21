Menu
STUNNING: Zane Crawford and Alana Hall at the Laidley State High School end of schooling celebration. Meg Bolton
Pupils make final appearance as high school students

Meg Bolton
21st Nov 2018 9:31 AM

FRIDAY night marked the end of an era for the graduating class of 2018 at Laidley State High School.

Year 12 pupils walked the red carpet for the last time as high school students, with family, friends and community members proudly watching on.

The students arrived in style renting out some of the districts very best vintage cars to transport them to the special event.

Those sporting grey and blue suits looked sharp with the choice to forgo the traditional black tux proving a good choice.

Unmarked photos can be purchased from the Gatton Star office at 45 North Street or call 5460 2200.

formals 2018 graduation laidley laidley state high school lockyer valley
