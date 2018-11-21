Pupils make final appearance as high school students

STUNNING: Zane Crawford and Alana Hall at the Laidley State High School end of schooling celebration.

STUNNING: Zane Crawford and Alana Hall at the Laidley State High School end of schooling celebration. Meg Bolton

FRIDAY night marked the end of an era for the graduating class of 2018 at Laidley State High School.

Year 12 pupils walked the red carpet for the last time as high school students, with family, friends and community members proudly watching on.

The students arrived in style renting out some of the districts very best vintage cars to transport them to the special event.

Those sporting grey and blue suits looked sharp with the choice to forgo the traditional black tux proving a good choice.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Unmarked photos can be purchased from the Gatton Star office at 45 North Street or call 5460 2200.