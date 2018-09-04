Pubs, hotels see surge of support for farmer fundraisers

IN times of great need, community can make all the difference.

The people of the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions firmly got behind fundraising campaigns run by pubs and hotels in the regions this past month to support farmers struggling with drought.

Several local venues took part in the Parma for a Farmer campaign over the course of August and the Great Northern Let It Pour initiative during the final weekend of the month.

Porters Plainland Hotel had an increase of 20-30 per cent in schnitzel sales last month and a dollar from the 2100 they sold in August was given to Buy a Bale.

That donation was boosted by $246.75 taken from a collection tin on the bar.

On top of that, the hotel will donate $4055 to the Drought Relief Fund, administered by Rotary Australia, after pouring 811 schooners from August 24 to 26.

"People were really enjoying the fact that they could order a parma or have a few schooners and know that it was going to assist the farmers,” marketing manager Mel Porter said.

The Esk Grand Hotel raised $2200 through Parma for a Farmer and $850 for the Let It Pour event.

Owner and manager Joseph Abeya said the response from the community had exceeded expectations.

"It's been quite refreshing to see people's responses,” Mr Abeya said.

"It was an obvious thing for us because the severity of the situation needed a response.

"We put great meat on our plates and fresh vegetables and fresh salads - and it all relies on farmers, so it really wasn't much of a decision, and the opportunity came up and we just responded.”

The Esk Lions Club donated $2500 to the hotel toward their Buy a Bale fund on Tuesday afternoon to bring the total to $4700.

Alongside Schulte's Fresh Gourmet Market across the road, Porters will host the River 94.9 Barn Dance on Saturday, September 15 in their market area.

It runs from 3-6pm and the $20 entry fee goes directly to Buy a Bale.