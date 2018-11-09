Menu
Bottlebrush pool at Crows Nest National Park, just enough water for kids to have great fun
Environment

Public water hole 'unsafe' for swimming

Tobi Loftus
by
28th Jan 2019 9:57 AM | Updated: 1:08 PM

SWIMMERS have been warned to avoid a Toowoomba-region swimming hole out of fears it could cause ear infections and stomach disorders.

The Queensland Department of Environment and Science said all Crows Nest Creek waterholes, including the Bottlebrush Pool in Crows Nest National Park, are unsafe for swimming.

"Dry conditions have made the waterholes in the creek unsafe for swimming," the department warned.

"Swimming in the stagnant or slow moving water is likely to cause ear infections, stomach disorders or other health complaints."

The Bottlebrush Pool is a popular natural swimming spot for Toowoomba locals to keep cool in the summer months.

Several Toowoomba dams are also closed due to bacteria contamination, including Perseverance Dam and Lake Cooby. 

Yarramalong Weir on the Condamine River, southwest of Toowoomba, remains open to swimmers.

Wivenhoe Dam, about an hour south of Toowoomba, also remains open to swimmers. 

crows nest national park editors picks swimming hole toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

