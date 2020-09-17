Menu
Darryl Holt pleaded guilty to public nuisance.
Crime

Public nuisance offender was trying to ‘write himself off’

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
17th Sep 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:16 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE man who attempted to "write himself off" found himself in front of a magistrate after he became involved in an altercation brandishing a knife.

Darryl Richard Holt, 48, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to public nuisance.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo told the court on August 20 police were called to a disturbance at 6.45pm where Holt was threatening the members of the public with a small knife.

Sen Con Spargo said Holt was having a verbal altercation with his partner on the street.

When police spoke to Holt he was intoxicated, slurring his words and denied claims he was in an altercation, however police located a knife they believed was used in the incident.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said Holt was a full-time carer for his partner and was under immense pressure due to his partner's declining health.

Ms Ditchfield said this had been taking a toll on Holt so he decided to "write himself off".

She referred to the incident as "simple drunken stupidity".

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said there was no excuse for Holt's behaviour.

"People in that street don't have to suffer this s---," Mr Manthey said.

Holt was sentenced to a 12-month good behaviour order with a recognisance of $800.

No conviction was recorded.

