Public holiday closures you should know about

EVERYONE loves a long weekend, but the upcoming Queen's Birthday Public Holiday will bring with it a slew of closures.

Many businesses and facilities will be operating on limited hours, or not opening at all.

Libraries in both the Lockyer Valley and Somerset will be closed for the day.

Refuse and recycling centres and depots in the Somerset will also be closed, though most Transfer Stations in the Lockyer will remain open.

Visitor Information Centres will also remain open throughout both regions.

For those looking to stay cool on the hot spring day, swimming pools in Gatton, Laidley, Kilcoy, Toogoolawah and Lowood will be open from 10am to 5pm, while the Esk pool will be open from 1o:30am to 3:30pm.