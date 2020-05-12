Menu
Seqwater CEO Neil Brennan at Somerset Dam.
Public feedback sought for Somerset Dam upgrade plan

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
12th May 2020 10:00 AM
A NEW survey has been launched to gain a better understanding of public awareness and opinions about the Somerset Dam Upgrade Project.

Somerset Dam is one of several dams to be upgraded as part of Seqwater’s Dam Improvement Program, which aims to improve the site’s ageing facilities, and enhance its ability to survive events such as earthquakes and floods.

READ MORE: Local workers prioritised for dam upgrade project

For several months, a customer reference group – consisting of representatives from local communities and businesses – has been working with Seqwater to discuss the potential impacts the project will have on the community.

The newly released survey aims to help planners gain a greater comprehension of public understanding of the project, and provides the chance for community members to offer their individual thoughts and feedback.

READ MORE: Six projects to improve Somerset region

Construction of the upgrade is expected to begin in 2022, pending State Government approvals, and will take up to four years to complete.

The nearby Somerset Dam Village in particular will bear the brunt of these impacts, and the local council has been pushing for Seqwater to commit to several legacy projects for the village.

The survey can be found here.

For more information on the dam upgrade project, visit the Seqwater website.

