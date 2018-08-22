Outrage as pub turns away disabled woman

The Marlborough Hotel, in Newtown, made a Facebook post yesterday admitting to ruining the woman’s 21st birthday.

A Sydney pub has apologised for the "humiliation" they caused a woman with cerebral palsy after they refused her entry because they thought she was drunk.

"We screwed up. Early Sunday morning we refused entry to a young lady as we believed she was intoxicated. Reality was she had cerebral palsy," the post read.

"We apologise to the young lady, her friends and family. Unreservedly. We apologise for the humiliation and distress that we have caused.

"We are committed to building awareness of this issue with our entire team through intensive anti-discrimination training."

The pub was slammed with negative reviews from the woman's friends and family after she wasn't allowed in. One woman claimed when she tried to explain that she had cerebral palsy staff just "laughed and sent her away".

The security staff involved in the incident have reportedly been fired.

Some people weren't happy with the pub's apology, with people calling it "disgusting" and "pathetic".

"Your apology is pathetic! I will be boycotting your hotel, and encouraging my friends and family to do the same! Your security guards should have known better, you should have known better," one person said.

Another added: "After ruining the poor girl's special birthday and no doubt her confidence, surely something more than an apology is needed here."