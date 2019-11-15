Pub set to recreate 109-year-old historical photograph

LOOKING BACK: Linville residents will make their history next week when they recreate the first train arrival at Linville, 109 years to the day.

LOOKING BACK: Linville residents will make their history next week when they recreate the first train arrival at Linville, 109 years to the day.

WHEN the first train rolled into Linville, top hats were all the rage, mobile phones didn’t exist and the best way to get around was on horseback.

Now, 109 years later, the little Somerset town is getting ready to make more history, all while remembering where it came from.

To mark the anniversary on Thursday, the Linville Hotel is organising a recreation of the photo taken when the train arrived at the town’s station.

Publican Leah Squires said it was an important point in the town history, and deserved to be celebrated.

“We have a picture of that image in our saloon lounge … we put it up recently and everyone loves it,” Mrs Squires said.

“(We thought) wouldn’t it be fun if we re-enacted that, and it would be awesome to mark the occasion.”

The pub was calling for anyone to get involved, and was also on the look out for historical clothes to match the era.

The photo shoot will also snap some shots in more modern regalia, and Mrs Squires hoped the event would become a regular occurrence.

“Hopefully the tradition will continue on each year, and that will become history down the track,” she said.

“In 100 years time hopefully they’ll be able to look back at our photos … making tomorrow’s history today.”

Anyone interested in attending is encouraged to contact the Linville Hotel via Facebook to assist with numbers for the day.