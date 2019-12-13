Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
WILD WATER: Storms in Gatton caused the ceiling of the Royal Hotel's Keno room to leak.
WILD WATER: Storms in Gatton caused the ceiling of the Royal Hotel's Keno room to leak. Ebony Graveur
News

Crews called to leaking Gatton pub after brutal storm

Ali Kuchel
Ebony Graveur
, ali.kuchel@gattonstar.com.au
13th Dec 2019 1:55 PM | Updated: 2:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FIRE and rescue technical is en route to The Royal Hotel in Gatton, after reports its roof collapsed during a storm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said they received the call at 1.40pm with reports of a collapsed ceiling at a pub on Railway Street and Crescent Street.

Witnesses said the Keno room at the Royal Hotel appeared to be closed as builders worked to fix a hole where the water had been leaking.

However it is understood the roof was not affected, but because of the rain, the ceiling in the Keno room was leaking.

The hotel's manager declined to comment.

gatton pub storm damage thunderstorm
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mayor praises community’s resilience after a tough year

        Mayor praises community’s resilience after a tough year

        News The community has faced drought and fires, but despite the challenges, it has pulled through

        Community vigil to honour volcano victims

        premium_icon Community vigil to honour volcano victims

        News Brisbane mother, daughter honoured with candlelight vigil

        Eggs unbroken as chicken coop flies away in rough storm

        premium_icon Eggs unbroken as chicken coop flies away in rough storm

        News This week's storms have been welcomed with open arms.

        Calls for federal funding to fix failing water bores

        premium_icon Calls for federal funding to fix failing water bores

        News Non-functioning bores in the drought stricken Lockyer Valley could be brought back...