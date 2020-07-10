Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man who was caught drink driving told the court he was a recovering alcoholic.
A man who was caught drink driving told the court he was a recovering alcoholic.
News

Pub patrons alert police to drunk driver

Jessica Lamb
10th Jul 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who blew more than four times the legal limit told a court he was a recovering alcoholic.

Darryl Charles Knight, 56, plead guilty to high-range drink driving in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday.

The Labrador man recorded a reading of 0.211 about 9.15pm on March 14 in Macksville.

Knight's lawyer said the recovering alcoholic had gone through a tense period of caring for his mother as well as dealing with his own significant mental health issues but had taken steps to rehabilitate himself.

The court heard Knight had intended to go to the pub for a drink and a meal but ended up drinking more.

Court documents revealed patrons at the hotel waved to police and pointed to Knight's van as he drove off and u-turned over double lines.

At the time, he told police: "Yes, I'll be honest with you. I'm over the limit."

Knight's solicitor said when he left his car on the side of the road it was broken into and $2000 worth of camping equipment was stolen.

Knight was convicted, fined $500 and given a two-year community corrections order.

He lost his licence for six months and will require a breathalyser interlock device on his car.

More Stories

drink driving northern rivers court twdcourt twdcrime twdnews twdpolice tweed heads local court
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WELCOME BACK: 238,000 expected across Qld borders

        premium_icon WELCOME BACK: 238,000 expected across Qld borders

        News Some 238,000 people have already filled out border passes and are poised and ready to start pouring into Queensland when we officially reopen from noon.

        WATCH: Police rescue goat having a baah-d day

        premium_icon WATCH: Police rescue goat having a baah-d day

        Offbeat Poor, stupid Robert trapped himself in a water tank overnight

        New bush kindy wants to take learning back to nature

        premium_icon New bush kindy wants to take learning back to nature

        Education The owner believes it's the only nature immersion kindy in the area.

        Fire ant nests detected on property 1km from baiting zone

        premium_icon Fire ant nests detected on property 1km from baiting zone

        News The search area has been widened after two nests were detected close to the baiting...