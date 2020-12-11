Pub owner calls last drinks on old Gatton hotel

A LOCAL pub owner has called time on one of Gatton’s oldest hotels.

Tony Prentice said it was “the right time” to sell his Commercial Hotel on Railway Street, as he moves into a quieter stage of his life.

Mr Prentice whose portfolio also includes the Gatton View Hotel and Sundowner Saloon, at Haigslea, has owned the Commercial Hotel since 2005.

He said he initially bought the pub as an investment, however it ended up being an enjoyable pub to run.

“It is a simple hotel, and everyone knows your name there,” Mr Prentice said.

Hotel broker and auctioneer, Andy Nason, told the Gatton Star the pub was an excellent opportunity for an owner operator to take over the facility that has plenty of potential.

“We’ve even seen some interest from potential vendors who might convert it into office spaces,” Mr Nason said.

The Commercial Hotel became a popular destination for backpackers after the Imperial Hotel in Railway Street burnt down in 2015.

Mr Prentice said his staff will be given the option to move to his other pubs if the new owners decide not to continue operating the Commercial as a hotel.

He stressed however the pub was ideal for a couple who want to be “hands on”.

The Commercial Hotel will go to auction on site on January 28, at 11.00am.