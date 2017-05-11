Providing more than just a meal for 40 years

MILESTONE: Laidley Meals on Wheels president Jean Bishop with the branch's first co-ordinator Heather King at the 40th anniversary celebrations.

DESPITE no longer running the show, Heather King will always be recognised as one of the main driving forces behind Laidley Meals on Wheels.

The group's first co-ordinator was one of the many clients, volunteers and committee members from past and present to celebrate their 40 years of operation on Thursday.

The service started as a sub-branch of the Gatton group and operated out of Mrs King's home, delivering meals to 12 recipients at first.

In 1991, the Laidley branch broke out on its own to become the 157th service in Queensland.

Last year the dedicated band of volunteers were responsible for delivering around 9000 meals.

Mrs King said it was vital the service carried on for many years to come as it provided sustenance in more ways than one to many of the community's most vulnerable members.

"It's more than just a meal... it's checking on people every day,” Mrs King said.

"A lot of work and energy was put into getting it this far, we can't let it stop, we just can't let it fold.”

Even though she has never driven herself, Mrs King was integral to the branch for almost four decades.

In her co-ordinator role she handled administration, organised volunteers and interviewed potential clients, getting help along the way from her late husband Brian.

"He used to take me because I don't drive, fancy being the co-ordinator of Meals on Wheels and having him drive,” she said.

"It just proves what you can do if you've got your heart in the right place.”

The branch are always looking for volunteers to keep the service going.

"The need to get meals is a very big thing... it's keeping people alive.”