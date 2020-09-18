Menu
Protesters gather in King George Square for a Black Lives Matter march.
Politics

Protesters gather for BLM march

by Shiloh Payne
18th Sep 2020 6:42 PM
About 300 people have gathered in King George Square on Friday afternoon to protest against black deaths in custody.

Protestors holding banners which read "say their names" have sat in the city's square before their planned march, chanting "too many coppers not enough justice".

 

About 300 people gathered at the protest. Picture: Shiloh Payne
About 300 people gathered at the protest. Picture: Shiloh Payne

 

It comes after Indigenous woman Sherry Fisher-Tilberoo died of natural causes in police custody at a Brisbane watch house on September 12.

Black Lives Matter protests erupted in the city last Friday following the news of Ms Fisher-Tilberoo's death.

Protesters will march from King George Square to Musgrave Park after a vigil.

The march will go past the Queensland Police headquarters, where demonstrators plan to light candles.

 

