Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Protest stops work at Adani coal terminal

by ASHLEY PILLHOFER
28th Sep 2020 3:32 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An anti-coal protester had his attempts to stop work at Adani's coal terminal thwarted this morning.

Police were called to the Abbot Point site in Bowen after the man locked on to coal loading infrastructure.

Activism group Frontline Action on Coal claimed responsibility for the action saying it was in response to work continuing at the Carmichael mine site.

Kyle Magee, 36, walked into the port and locked on to the infrastructure about 6am today.

Mr Magee used a colourfully painted elbow lock commonly known as a dragon sleave.

A protester on the Abbot Point Terminal property has locked on to part of the infrastructure using a ‘dragon sleeve’. Supplied
A protester on the Abbot Point Terminal property has locked on to part of the infrastructure using a ‘dragon sleeve’. Supplied


The father of two said he wanted to "set a good example" and that "direct action" and "getting out there and taking your morality into your own hands" was important.

An Adani spokeswoman said Mr Magee was removed from the site just before 8am.

She said the man used a dangerous device to lock his arms inside welded metal pipes.

The person can either remove themselves, or the police are forced to use an angle grinder to cut them off the equipment.

"Everyone has the right to express their opinion, provided they are doing so in a way that is legal, safe and does not put themselves, our employees or community members in harm's way," the spokeswoman said.

"Today's actions by this anti-coal activist are not legal or safe for themselves or anyone around them."

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

adani editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Son tells cops ‘drugs are dad’s not mine’ during car search

        Premium Content Son tells cops ‘drugs are dad’s not mine’ during car search

        Crime A LOCKYER Valley dad let his son borrow the car, but forgot to remove his drugs beforehand.

        Woman rushed to hospital after skydiving accident

        Premium Content Woman rushed to hospital after skydiving accident

        News Paramedics rushed to the scene of a skydiving accident reported off the Brisbane...

        Fire crews to reassess bushfire’s severity

        Premium Content Fire crews to reassess bushfire’s severity

        Breaking Two fire crews are headed back to a blaze that sparked yesterday and burned through...

        Rid ‘reviews, committees’ to get job done: Lockyer candidate

        Premium Content Rid ‘reviews, committees’ to get job done: Lockyer candidate

        Politics A CANDIDATE challenging the seat of Lockyer says enough reviews and committees.