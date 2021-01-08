Protein hub prepares to expand second stage development

FREE range chickens will be the next step for Brisbane Valley Protein, with the next state of the bird and cattle farm’s master plan approved.

Poultry farm two, which forms part of the 10-year master plan, is closer to construction after Somerset Regional Council approved a material change last year.

Speaking with the Gatton Star, owner Duncan Brown said the new free-range farm would allow for expansion, and further overseas export.

“This is an expansion for our chicken program, we are just building our capacity so if the opportunity came to supply chickens overseas, we would be in the hot seat,” Mr Brown said.

Flashback to 2011 where Brisbane Valley Protein Precinct director Duncan Brown was looking forward to creating one of the first dedicated protein production hubs in Australia at Coominya (Photo: Gatton Star)

“It’s similar to our other operation, but rather than roaming in large barns, we would have the capacity to open the doors and let them roam outside.”

According to the development proposal, the farm will have the option to readapt back to a conventional RSPCA farm, if required.

Six sheds will be constructed towards the eastern end of the boundary.

The capacity of the farm will allow 288,000 birds, equating to 48,000 birds per shed.

Despite some challenges in 2020, Mr Brown said the facility, which farms quail, chicken and beef, was evolving.

Brisbane Valley Protein co-director Duncan Brown with a quail.

“The quails have been really exiting, we’ve expanded into Singapore, Sydney and Hong Kong,” he said.

“We had to pause for a bit, but interestingly, the market has bounced back stronger than ever.”

Mr Brown didn’t have a construction date for phase two, but said it was dependent on capital.

The farm spans 2500 acres at Coominya and is an integrated “hatch to dispatch” operation.

In 2019, Brisbane Valley Protein scored two victories at the Moreton Beef Show and Sale, including champion pen of feeder cattle.