Protective fishing closures set until 2023

Fishing closures to protect reef species such as emperors, cods, groupers, coral trout and tropical snapper have been set up for the next five years.

CLOSURE dates designed to protect coral reef fin fish have been set for the next five years.

Fisheries Minister Mark Furner said setting the dates would allow recreational and commercial fishers to plan their fishing trips ahead.

The future closure dates will be held on October 25-29 and November 24-28, 2019; October 14-18 and November 12-16, 2020; October 3-7 and November 2-6, 2021; October 22-26 and November 21-25, 2022; October 12-16 and November 10-14, 2023.

Mr Furner said the closed seasons were to prevent people fishing for coral species at vulnerable times.

"Closed seasons are important to allow stocks to replenish to ensure there are sustainable numbers of fish for current and future generations of Queenslanders to enjoy," he said.

"October and November have been shown scientifically to be the most effective months for closures to protect coral reef fin fish.

"The closure dates coincide with the new moon when coral reef fin fish species such as emperors, cods, groupers, coral trout and tropical snapper aggregate to spawn."

Closures are in place from the tip of Cape York to Bundaberg.

A current closure is in place until October 10 and will be followed by another on November 5-9.