Chloe Victoria Smith will still be allowed to speak to her co-accused and the father of her child after prosecutors applied for bail conditions to be revoked
Prosecutors apply for change in beautician’s bail

Steph Allen
17th Jun 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:30 AM
A BEAUTICIAN accused of drug trafficking has been told her bail conditions will remain the same after prosecutors applied to have her condition revoked.

On June 11, Brisbane Supreme Court gave Chloe Victoria Smith permission to talk to her partner, Reece William Luscombe, who the court herad is behind bars on remand after being charged with trafficking.

Smith, along with Jack Michael Thomas, both 26, were charged with allegedly drug trafficking in the Mackay region, with alleged ties to the Finks Outlaw Motorcycle Gang.

The prosecutor's application to revoke the bail condition, which ruled Smith could contact the father of her child, was refused.

Luscombe is also accused of being involved in the same drug ring.

