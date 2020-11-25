Boyce killer ‘driven to the edge’ by lover’s deceit

Thomas Lang was "driven to the edge" and feared he would lose his lover Maureen Boyce to another man in a case of "history repeating itself" the night he allegedly stabbed the former model to death in her bed, a prosecutor has alleged.

Crown Prosecutor Todd Fuller detailed the tumultuous relationship between Lang and Ms Boyce in his closing address to the jury in Supreme Court murder trial.

Lang denies responsibility for her death.

Mr Fuller said on the night Ms Boyce died, Lang had been reading through her text messages to other men which shattered his "illusion" about her passion and commitment to him and their relationship.

"This man here who was driven to the edge by her duplicity," Mr Fuller said.

Model Maureen Boyce during her modelling days in early 70's. She was known then as Maureen Madden.

"When I say history repeating itself, he was being betrayed by her for the second time, not the first."

The court heard Lang and Ms Boyce had first met 30 years earlier in America and unbeknown to Lang, she left the country pregnant with his child whose existence she only revealed to him in 2013, two years before her death in October 2015.

Ms Boyce left Lang and returned to her husband in Australia pregnant with the child and only got back in touch with Lang two years before her death.

"(She was) the love of his life, the woman who he described when he first saw her as like a movie star stepping out of a car, who turned heads wherever she went but she wasn't all that she seemed but he knew that," Mr Fuller said.

Tom Lang who stands accused of murdering Maureen Boyce.

"By October of 2015 he had lived through the Maureen Boyce experience from 2013 through to October of 2015.

"Their plans for the future he discovered in the early hours of the morning were just an illusion."

Model Maureen Boyce during her modelling days in early 70's.

Mr Fuller said the jury might think Lang had been "deluding himself about how passionate and committed their relationship was" given Ms Boyce's mental illness and the fact she was still married.

"Tom Lang had loved and lost back in the 80s and on the morning of the 22nd as he scrolled through those texts that (another man) had been sending to Maureen Boyce and that Maureen Boyce had been sending to (the other man), he saw that was what was going to happen again," the prosecutor said.

Maureen Boyce's husband Graham Boyce (centre), son Zachary Boyce and daughter Angelique Pennisi are seen leaving the Supreme Court in Brisbane in 2017. AAP Image/Dan Peled

"He stood there somewhere near that balcony with that phone in his hand watching all those things disappear.

"That's what drove him, that's what's caused him to leave the balcony we know what he's walked past - the kitchen where that knife has come out of the knife block that short walk through the lounge room to where Maureen Boyce was lying in bed."

Lang's defence has argued that Ms Boyce committed suicide on the night she died in October 2015.

The trial continues.

