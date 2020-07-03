Property tycoon’s link to controversial development

A BYRON Bay fresh produce handling business is slated to expand as a developer is seeking approval for a new industrial building.

NSPT Pty Ltd, a company of property tycoon and former Great Keppel Island owner Terry Agnew, has lodged a development application with Byron Shire Council to construct an industrial shed at nearby 268 Ewingsdale Rd.

It's understood NSPT Pty Ltd is now also the key proponent in a nearby application for a major residential development at West Byron.

The proposed subdivision is subject to Land and Environment Court appeal proceedings after being refused by the Northern Regional Planning Panel.

The industrial building proposed by the company sits on a 17.4 hectare property which was previously owned by Inghams Property Management Pty Ltd.

It was home to a decommissioned Ingham's Chicken processing factory.

According to documents lodged with the council, some of the former chicken growing sheds remain at the site, which is now home to an "eclectic mix" of land uses.

One of the existing structures is home to Suncoast Fresh, and according to documents lodged with the council, the DA is proposing a new 50x20m shed which would be 8m tall and is intended for use as a cold storage area.

The documents said Suncoast Fresh was looking to expand into the new proposed facility.

The DA is now on public exhibition until July 20.

Terry Agnew's company bought the property for $3.35 million on December 10, 2014 after it spent 54 days on the market, according to CoreLogic.

According to planning documents attached to the application, the proposed construction would have "no impact in terms of oxidising acid sulfate soils" as it would be built on an existing concrete area.

Mr Agnew's company, Tower Holdings, sold Great Keppel Island for more than $50 million in 2018 after years were sent trying to float plans for a resort redevelopment and casino.