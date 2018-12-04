Property stolen from Tarong Power Station

Police are searching for offenders who broke into Tarong Power Station.

INVESTIGATIONS are under way after offenders entered Tarong Power Station illegally and stole property.

Nanango police are searching for offenders who drove through Nanango State Forestry to gain access to the facility where they stole a large quantity of copper wire.

The incident occurred between the afternoon of November 23 and the morning of November 27.

A white Isuzu D-Max has been identified as a vehicle of interest.

Some breaking equipment was left at the scene.

Anyone with information relating to the offence is asked to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or alternatively Nanango Police on 4171 6333.