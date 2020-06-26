PROPERTY: 7 commercial buildings for sale in your area

WITH the Gatton Star office closing at the end of this week, we take a look at some of the other commercial buildings up for lease in the region.

Whether you’re looking to start a new business or expand an existing one into new premises, location is everything.

Read on to find out where you could set up.

4-8 Walters Street, Lowood

Several spaces are available on this street, suitable for retail or office areas, available to be leased individually or together.

The area has plenty of on-street parking available, and is close by to the Lowood Shopping Centre.

Pricing can be ascertained by contacting the seller, Property Now - Logan Reserve, who can be contacted on 1300 815 051.

4-8 Walters Street, Lowood.

8561 Warrego Highway, Withcott

Three shopfronts are available at this location, going from $13,200.00pa Per Shop.

The sites are suitable for office or retail use, with airconditioning, and common amenities to rear of complex.

Contact Daniel McNamara from Ray White Commercial - Toowoomba on 0417 642 965 to find out more.

8561 Warrego Highway, Withcott.

8608 Warrego Highway, Withcott

Suite 2, Shop 8 is part of the Withcott Shopping Centre, and available for $150 per week.

Formerly the site of Withcott Dental, this site would includes a professional/medical room, with access to reception area, lunchroom, and amenities.

Contact Daniel McNamara from Ray White Commercial - Toowoomba on 0417 642 965 to find out more.

8606 Warrego Highway, Withcott.

7098 Brisbane Valley Highway, Toogoolawah

A 480 square metre warehouse with six roller doors and plenty of space, this site is available to be leased at $2,500 per month.

The grounds also include roughly 600 square metres of hardstand, and the proximity to the highway means plenty of traffic regularly passes by.

For more information, contact Aaron Canavan from Ray White Commercial Northern Corridor on 0447 744 948.

7098 BVH, Toogoolawah.

1454 Main Street, Fernvale

Eight brand new shopfronts are available at this development, situated directly opposite the Woolworths shopping centre.

The site is set for completion in October, with each shopfront offering airconditioning and amenities.

To inquire about pricing, contact Trent Bruce from Raine & Horne Commercial - Brisbane North on 0423 591 528.

1545 Main Street, Fernvale.

Shop 12, 3 Gehrke Road, Plainland

As part of the Plainland Plaza Shopping Centre, this shop has easy exposure to 260 car parks and a steady stream of customers.

The site is 76 square metres, with a large glass shop front, and is surrounded by other strong-performing businesses.

To express your interest or inquire about to prices, call Shannyn Sellwood from Site 8 - Commercial on 0478 745 778.

Shop 12, Plainland Plaza.

114 Patrick St, Laidley

A spacious, 356 square metre location right on Laidley’s busy main street, this site is available for $4000 a month.

The building includes disabled wheelchair access, airconditioning, both male and female toilets, lunch room with sink, and a large storage room.

Lease is negotiable; click here to find out more.