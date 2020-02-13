‘Proof’ axed Cadbury block is back

Cadbury Marble may be returning this year after fan pressure. Picture: Facebook/Bring Back Cadbury Marble

Cadbury Marble may be returning this year after fan pressure. Picture: Facebook/Bring Back Cadbury Marble

Never underestimate the power of social media and its ability to make your wildest dreams a reality.

After buckling under pressure from fans to bring back its limited edition Caramilk bar last year, it seems Cadbury is listening to its lovers once again - this time over calls for favourite Marble to return to shelves.

Facebook page Bring Back Cadbury Marble is claiming the chocolate giant will once again be selling the chocolate block named after its signature milk and white swirl.

To prove the outrageously exciting claims, the group (which boast 20,000 members) has shared two photos. One is of a Cadbury-branded cardboard box adorned with a delivery tag reading: "Marble Trial 2020." The second photo is of the chocolate itself.

This photo is apparently ‘proof’ Cadbury Marble is returning to shelves in 2020 after an eight-year absence. Picture: Facebook/Bring Back Cadbury Marble



"20k FOLLOWERS … our army is POWERFUL! Don't F**k with Bring Back Cadbury Marble FB page," the post read.

"A few peeps have been demanding proof, to quell that lack of faith I deliver you these. Vive La Marble! We did it!"

Reaction to the news has been strong among fans, with more than 1500 comments left on the post in a matter of hours and over 260 shares.

"HOW F***ING DELIGHTFUL, I AM ECSTATIC," one said.

"OMG I'm so excited, my husband had to go and get this when I was pregnant with our first child," another commented, clearly feeling the nostalgia.

While another declared: "I'm SUPPOSED to be getting married this November … dress ain't gonna fit now."

However, some of the group's Marble fans remained sceptical over the news, pointing out it had been just 15 weeks since Cadbury had issued a public confirmation the in-demand chocolate block wouldn't be returning.

Earlier this week, Bring Back Cadbury Marble shared this photo, claiming the block would return at some point this year. Picture: Facebook/Bring Back Cadbury Marble

"I really hope this is true and if it does come back I hope I'm not disappointed. Fingers crossed it is still as good as I remember," one said sadly.

While one furiously wrote: "How do I know this isn't a lie? Don't f**k with me, I'm trusting in you."

Rumours first began earlier this week when the page - which has been campaigning for the block to come back since it was discontinued in 2012 - shared a photo of its esteemed leader holding a block of the much-wanted bar.

Not too long ago Cadbury publicly stated Marble would not be returning, despite demand. Picture: Facebook/Cadbury Australia

"Marble is coming back this year! Don't have exact dates yet. Should soon. We brought it back! Vive La Marble!" the post read.

Naturally, news.com.au has contacted Cadbury Australia for confirmation of this breaking chocolate news.

Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | rebekah.scanlan@news.com.au