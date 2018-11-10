Promise to pause this Remembrance Day

PAY RESPECTS: The Laidley RSL Sub-branch will hold a memorial service from 10.45am this Sunday.

PAY RESPECTS: The Laidley RSL Sub-branch will hold a memorial service from 10.45am this Sunday. Francis Witsenhuysen

PAY your respects this weekend - that's the call Laidley RSL sub-branch president Tom Barton is issuing ahead of Remembrance Day on Sunday.

"Please come along, be part and parcel of it,” Mr Barton said.

"Pay your respects to the veterans and service personnel.”

Mr Barton said Remembrance Day was often left by the wayside by the community in comparison to Anzac Day but was just as important.

"This is the final centenary of the First World War - it's the centenary of the armistice signing,” he said.

The armistice signing on November 11, 1918, marked the end of World War I.

The Laidley RSL will be hosting their Remembrance Day ceremony at 10.45am at the Laidley War Memorial on the corner of Whites Road and Patrick Street. A free sausage sizzle will be held afterwards.

Federal Member for Wright Scott Buchholz encouraged the community to pause and commemorate the many sacrifices made on our behalf.

"Tragically, more than 102,000 names are today listed on the Australian War Memorial's Roll of Honour and it is important we remember their service and sacrifice,” Mr Buchholz said.

"It is also incredibly important to instil an ongoing sense of remembrance and respect in future generations of Australians so our Defence Force personnel know their sacrifices are honoured, now and into the future.”

Services will also be held at: