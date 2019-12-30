Promise of rain could bring export options, return of expo

SEND HER DOWN: Lockyer Growers Association president Michael Sippel said good rain could bring new opportunities and the return of a region favourite.

MOST will be looking to the new year to make changes – new year’s resolutions, new plans.

But for farmers – they’ll be looking for dark clouds and plenty of rain.

Lockyer Valley Growers president Michael Sippel said good soaking rain would go a long way to putting a catastrophic 2019 behind growers.

“I think we’re all hoping that our wet season does eventuate – if you look to the start of the year – it can be our wetter times of the year, so that’s the great hope,” Mr Sippel said.

“We all can have a bit of a break and then get some pretty generous rainfall and come back with a fresh start.”

Good rainfall wouldn’t just ease the stress and burden the debilitating drought has had on the region – it would open new opportunities for exports to the likes of Korea, Japan and Singapore among others.

“If the rain does happen and we’ve got access to water then we hope that we can tap into some of these export markets that we worked hard on the last couple of years,” he said.

“Those markets are untapped – we can do a lot more – but we can’t do it without more access to water.”

With a state election looming late in 2020, he said farmers would also be watching to see what our political leaders will do to benefit them.

Diamond Back Moth has become a significant issue for the region’s growers, and Mr Sippel said the growers group would be continuing its work to assist growers in combating this threat.

“It might seem minor – but they’re actually a big issue for farmers,” he said.

“We’re looking to expand on that and get relevant research done here in the region to try and solve some of those issues for the farmers.”

Another big goal for the group in the new year is the return of the grower’s expo – which had to be cancelled this year due to the drought situation.

“We’re hoping to bring back the expo again – we couldn’t do it this year because of rain, but the expo is a big thing for the region,” he said.

While it was top of the list – it and so much else was dependent on rain – and lots of it.