Project to provide landowners with better flood information

NEW TECHNOLOGY: Lockyer Valley Regional Council's David Lewis speaks to reporters about the online flood information portal. Dominic Elsome

UP-TO-DATE and accurate flood information will soon be available to landowners in the Lockyer Valley.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council was successful in obtaining a $160,000 grant from the State Government's Innovation and Improvement Fund to deliver the project.

The council's corporate community services executive manager David Lewis said the project would develop an online portal for residents and developers to access flood information.

"It's great innovation for the valley,” Mr Lewis said.

"If there's a homeowner or a developer, it allows them to have specific flood information for the lot, so that allows them to expedite their development processes or even expedite what they need to do with their own piece of land.”

Presently, flood information is available through the council in a "broad brush” approach, but Mr Lewis said the new portal would provide more accurate, up-to-date information.

"What this allows us to do is to focus on a block and actually go further than that, and focus on points in a lot,” he said.

"You'll be able to put your property description in or have a look at the map, click on the property and it will give you the various flood information across that parcel of land.

"It gives us more accurate information so people can make informed decisions, as to what they can and can't do on their properties.”

Mr Lewis hoped access to the data would start to help combat the image of the valley in relation to flooding.

"Because of the 2011 and 2013 floods, the whole valley was tarred with the brush that it was flood impacted, so we're hoping it can start to dispel some of those myths and people can get point sensitive data on flood information,” he said.

"It should start to change the image of the valley in relation to flooding.”

The council hopes to have the project completed in 12 months.