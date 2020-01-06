Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
High tech data collection from European space agencies will be put toward getting a clearer picture of where whales are in the sea.
High tech data collection from European space agencies will be put toward getting a clearer picture of where whales are in the sea.
Environment

Project to count whales from space

by PATRICK WHITTLE
6th Jan 2020 10:39 AM

An aquarium and an engineering firm in Massachusetts are partnering on a project to better protect whales by counting them from space.

The New England Aquarium in Boston, and Draper engineers say whale conservation needs new, higher-tech solutions to protect them from extinction.

They'll gather data from sources ranging from European space agencies to amateur radio operators to create a probability map of where in the ocean the whales might be.

John Irvine, chief scientist for data analytics with Draper says conservation groups will then be able to monitor whales and their movements.

"If whales are moving out of one area and into another, what's the reason for that? Is it due to ocean warming," Irvine said. "Is it changes in commercial shipping lanes? These are all questions we'll be able to start answering once we have the data."

animals conservation seniors-news spaces whales

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lockyer Valley butcher shop digs deep as bushfires blaze

        premium_icon Lockyer Valley butcher shop digs deep as bushfires blaze

        News A Plainland shop pledged it would donate money for every sale to the Queensland Rural Fire Service

        Green pick lures cows, causes road hazards

        premium_icon Green pick lures cows, causes road hazards

        News In the midst of the drought, cows are coming head to head with traffic in their...

        Cops ‘narrowing down’ on car involved in highway hit and run

        premium_icon Cops ‘narrowing down’ on car involved in highway hit and run

        News Julie Thomsen's killer remains free but cops may be closing in.

        Woman hospitalised after day on dam goes wrong

        premium_icon Woman hospitalised after day on dam goes wrong

        News An adult patient has been taken to hospital after she was involved in an accident...