Project brings visitors west

VISITORS FLOCK: Craig Eastment and Sue Hudd established their tourism business, Heartland Heavy Horses along the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail. Contributed

BUSINESS owners rejoiced in the Somerset following the completion of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail and subsequent tourism boom in the past few months.

Since its official opening in August, the $11million project has attracted many visitors to the region, making the most of Brisbane's backyard.

Somerset Regional Business Alliance chairman Mark Wells said the rail trail completion was a major focus for the group in 2018.

Mr Wells said the project had created "an unprecedented tourist attraction in the region” and he hoped the boom would flow on to local businesses.

"Doing business in a rural area is always a challenge. Local small business needs a strong local economy and buying local is at the core of that,” Mr Wells said.

He urged residents to buy from within the region to create a strong local economy, which would benefit new and existing businesses in the Somerset.