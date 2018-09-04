Producers soldier on through our hardest drought

BONE DRY: Tim Pocock inspects his dry soil at his farm in Forest Hill. Mr Pocock has not planted a crop this year due to the severe drought conditions.

BONE DRY: Tim Pocock inspects his dry soil at his farm in Forest Hill. Mr Pocock has not planted a crop this year due to the severe drought conditions. Dominic Elsome

ACROSS the Lockyer Valley and Somerset region, the dry is hurting entire communities.

Some areas of the two regions haven't received significant rainfall in several years.

Local drought committee member and grazier Ian Lindenmayer said he doesn't remember a drought this bad in more than 60 years at his Mt Sylvia property, and many cattle owners were selling off their entire herds.

"Lots of people have cut back on their stock, you could see it was coming so you cut back anything that was not really necessary to have around the place,” Mr Lindenmayer said.

"The dams are all dry or going dry - they're going to have to make up their minds what they're going to do.”

Mr Lindenmayer said the decision to drought declare the Lockyer Valley earlier this year rather than wait had been proven to be the right choice, given present predictions.

"We were on the right track weren't we, no question about it,” he said.

"Traditionally August and September is never good weather, and August is living up to its tradition.

"It's hard weather at the moment, frosts in the morning and then today [August 16] was 29°C - it's a real early summer's day.”

While livestock producers are struggling with extreme dry and obscene feed prices, crop farmers are similarly looking down the barrel of a gun, with little chance of drought-breaking rains any time soon.

Fellow drought committee member and Forest Hill farmer Tim Pocock said the extreme dry had been affecting the area for a number of years.

"During the past two or three years the rains and yields have dropped off, and this year I have nothing in the ground at present at all,” Mr Pocock said.

He said the drought had left him with no choice but to leave many of his fields fallow.

"It wasn't a decision, there was just not enough moisture to grow anything,” he said.

During summer he ploughed out soy beans which he said were "going to nothing” because of the dry conditions.

He had hoped this would allow moisture to return to the soil and allow a winter crop to be planted, but the moisture never returned and there was no prospect of a harvest.

DEAD: Tim Pocock inspects last year's dead sorghum at his farm in Forest Hill. Dominic Elsome

Mr Pocock said recent funding boosts for farming households was welcome and showed that the rest of the nation was starting to take note of the situation.

However, Mr Lindenmayer said while the assistance was helpful - the process to access it was putting people off applying.

"The funding is difficult to access, it's an 80 page document you've got to fill out,” he said.

"I think a lot of people put it in the too hard basket - they're frightened off by the paper work.”

The odds aren't looking positive

Everyone's eyes are trained on the sky - hoping for rain the country so desperately needs.

Gatton received just 10mm in July, well below the monthly mean of 36.4mm.

And while the forecast isn't positive for much of the country, the Lockyer Valley and Somerset may have a glimmer of hope.

Bureau of Meteorology Climatologist Jonathon Pollock said the rainfall outlook for south-east Queensland was presently sitting in a neutral position.

"The three month outlook for August to October shows that it's roughly equal odds for a wetter or drier season around Gatton and Esk and much of south-east Queensland - it's different from much of the country which has got a much drier pattern for the next three months ahead,” Mr Pollock explained.

However, he said the outlook was very negative for southern states where extremely dry conditions were forecast.

He explained that slowing down of prevailing westerly winds in the south of Australia would potentially mean less rain-bearing systems.

Cooler than usual waters off north-western Australia were also having an impact by changing the paths weather systems follow coming from the south-east and central parts of the country.

The region's outlook could shift if the El Nino Southern oscillation was to change.

"Currently it's neutral - we have a watch out because we're concerned that it might develop into an El Nino later in the year,” Mr Pollock said.

"Normally when we're in El Nino we do see below average rainfall across Australia - including south-east Queensland.”

The region can also expect a warmer start to spring, with temperatures expected to be above average.

"The models are showing quite high odds that it's going to be warmer than usual - day times and night times,” Mr Pollock said.

"It's about an 80 per cent chance for the three months, August to October, that day times and night times will be warmer around Gatton.”