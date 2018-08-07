Producers, retailers feel strain of nation-wide hay shortage

IN DEMAND: Lockyer Farms' Andrew Lever with April-sown barley hay which was baled this week.

WHILE Andrew Lever navigates his tractor baling barley hay, another driver is putting it straight onto a semi truck.

Usually, hay would be loaded from the sheds at Lockyer Farms, College View, but with the nation- wide shortage, it is trucked out as quickly as its baled.

"We have only really used the sheds as a weekly or fortnightly storage space, then it's been gone,” Mr Lever said.

"Our sheds have been empty all year.”

Not only is hay in demand, prices across the Darling Downs have steadily increased across the past six months, with lucerne prices jumping from $280-$360/ tonne to $440-$550/tonne.

Similarly cereal hays have jumped from $220-$240/tonne to $400-$450/tonne.

Mr Lever said it was not a case of farmers looking for a quick buck, but the sky- rocketing cost of production.

"We have had to put a lot of water into our crops, and the cost of production is about 25 per cent to 50 per cent more than normal,” he said.

Mr Lever said he was also fielding multiple phone calls daily, often from the same people sourcing hay.

"People are just making sure that hay will be there for them, because they have no other option,” he said.

Retailer Cottone's Hay and Feed Shed owner Doris Cottone had never experienced such a demand for hay in her 18 years of business.

As quickly as the semi trailers of hay were arriving, customers were packing bales upon bales into trailers for their livestock.

"Anything we can put in a bale is getting sold at the moment,” Mrs Cottone said.

"Today, you'd be grateful to get hay, prices (and quality) are a secondary factor.”

Mrs Cottone said hay orders were coming from interstate and central Queensland, with several farmers driving across the border to buy hay from the Lockyer Valley store.

She said present prices for hay had not been reached before, with small bales up an average of $6 a bale.

"We're paying unreal prices for hay this year, even more than the big droughts from several years ago,” Mrs Cottone said.

Shedded lucerne was almost depleted, but winter cereal crop hay varieties including oaten, wheaten and barley, were providing some relief, she said.

Shortage likely to continue

IT IS not a question of quality, but more so supply, for anyone who is hand- feeding livestock.

With a hay shortage hitting most of the nation, the supply and demand for fodder is now tight.

Just six months ago, a surplus of hay from 2016 and 2017 was sitting in farmers' sheds, with many growers wondering how they would move it.

But following a less-than- adequate autumn break, Australian Fodder Industry Association CEO John McKew said the hay market turned and became "very hot, very quickly”, with a lot of demand.

"The oversupply from the past two years has been soaked up in a very short time,” Mr McKew said.

"There is not a lot of hay left anywhere around the country.”

While there are plenty of trucks carting hay from the southern states to extreme drought-affected NSW and Queensland, Mr McKew said most of that hay was already claimed.

"A number of members said they had not seen a turnaround of this nature in the hay industry before,” he said.

The focus is on the season ahead and the harvest towards the end of this year.

But with grim forecasts for rain, Mr McKew said there could be an ongoing tight supply for some time.

"There are a number of hay producers in various parts of the country that have not even planted this year because they haven't had the moisture and didn't want to take the risk,” he said.

He said people looking for hay might have to find alternate sources.